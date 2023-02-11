Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 1,029.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Kanzhun worth $36,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $22.53 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

