Kaspa Trading Up 15.2% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $107.16 million and $1.84 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,573,781,909 coins and its circulating supply is 16,573,782,695 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,564,364,174 with 16,564,380,656.64512 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0065523 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,957,435.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

