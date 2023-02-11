Keep Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $159.37 million and $3.36 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
