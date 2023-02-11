Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.11.

NYSE:K opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,099,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

