Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21-$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of K traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 2,432,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,221. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 814,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

