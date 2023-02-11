Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 626,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,173. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

