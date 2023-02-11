Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Shares of KRYAY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

