Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,000 shares, a growth of 2,821.7% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Kerry Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.67 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.