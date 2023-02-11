KeyCorp Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $100.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

onsemi stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in onsemi by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

