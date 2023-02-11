KeyCorp Weighs in on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after buying an additional 3,580,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,264,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $18,528,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

