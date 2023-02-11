Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$39.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.17. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.18 and a 52-week high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

