Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 220.2% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KYYWF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($38.47) to GBX 3,300 ($39.67) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KYYWF remained flat at $35.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

