Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Kimco Realty Stock Performance
