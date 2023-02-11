Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

