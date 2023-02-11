Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
Shares of KIM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
