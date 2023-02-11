Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

KPRX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

KPRX stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

