KlayUniverse Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1,400.23 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00436329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.49 or 0.28903210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02745444 USD and is down -12.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $975.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

