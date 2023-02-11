Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.68 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knowles Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.