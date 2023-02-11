Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Hits $37.08 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.08 million and $685,984.14 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00210067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00076171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.