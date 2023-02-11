Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
