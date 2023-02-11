Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.