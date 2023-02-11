Korea Investment CORP Acquires 44,802 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,802 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $79,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,393,000 after purchasing an additional 416,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -278.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

