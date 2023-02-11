Korea Investment CORP Acquires 46,271 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,271 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $55,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

