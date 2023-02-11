Korea Investment CORP Buys 13,796 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $67,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.