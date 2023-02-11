Korea Investment CORP Buys 219,613 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $58,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ANET stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $8,794,165. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

