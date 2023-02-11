Korea Investment CORP Has $49.97 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $49,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $256.62 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.