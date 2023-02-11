Korea Investment CORP Has $69.63 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Republic Services worth $69,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

