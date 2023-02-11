Korea Investment CORP Has $85.93 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $85,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $458.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $610.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.54 and a 200-day moving average of $418.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.