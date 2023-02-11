Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $64,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Natixis raised its position in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $359.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.58.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

