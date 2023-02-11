Korea Investment CORP Sells 187,537 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187,537 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $79,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

