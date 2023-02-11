Korea Investment CORP Sells 49,883 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,883 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $77,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.