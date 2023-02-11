Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

