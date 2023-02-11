Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $757.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $735.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

