Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.65 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

