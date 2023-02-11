Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 279.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $196.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.