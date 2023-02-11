Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

