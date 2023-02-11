Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

