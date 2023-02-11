Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

