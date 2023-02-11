Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.