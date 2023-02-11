Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 16,734 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

