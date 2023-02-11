Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.
Franklin FTSE Italy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FLIY opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $27.24.
