Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

BK stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

