Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $90.46 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

