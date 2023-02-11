Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 837 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

