Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

