KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KT Stock Performance

KT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KT by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 426,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 173,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KT by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 56,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

