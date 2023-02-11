Lake Street Capital Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

