Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 614.50 ($7.39) on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.09.

LRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.75) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.80 ($7.31).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

