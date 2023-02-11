Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $632.75

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.75 ($7.61) and traded as high as GBX 727.40 ($8.74). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 715.20 ($8.60), with a volume of 1,387,853 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 680 ($8.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 663.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 632.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,308.52.

Land Securities Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.40), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,496.31).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

