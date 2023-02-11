Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $632.75

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 632.75 ($7.61) and traded as high as GBX 727.40 ($8.74). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 715.20 ($8.60), with a volume of 1,387,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 680 ($8.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 663.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 632.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.40), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,496.31).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

