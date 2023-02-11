Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 479.0 days.

Lawson Price Performance

Shares of Lawson stock remained flat at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Lawson has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Lawson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Featured Articles

