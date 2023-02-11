Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 479.0 days.
Lawson Price Performance
Shares of Lawson stock remained flat at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Lawson has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Lawson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
About Lawson
Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson (LWSOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.