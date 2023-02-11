LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603,484 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 12.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 735,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 73.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $10.16 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

